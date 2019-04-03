Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) COO Sells 1,882 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $19,892.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 777,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,222. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) COO Sells 1,882 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/insider-selling-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi-coo-sells-1882-shares-of-stock.html.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.