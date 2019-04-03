Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $2,404,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,545,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,675. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 3.84. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roku by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/insider-selling-roku-inc-roku-ceo-sells-35000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.