Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) CEO Sells 22,788 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,520,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

