Insider Selling: Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP Sells 44,594 Shares of Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $5,580,047.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,782,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

