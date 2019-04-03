Insider Selling: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $427,360.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $417,620.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 580,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,347. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/insider-selling-iac-interactivecorp-iac-cfo-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.