Insider Selling: Hershey Co (HSY) CFO Sells 5,433 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $622,730.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HSY opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $142,502,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

