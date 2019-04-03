Insider Selling: Emcor Group Inc (EME) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EME traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 198,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,854. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,568,000 after acquiring an additional 247,310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Emcor Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/insider-selling-emcor-group-inc-eme-ceo-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.