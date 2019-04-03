Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Sells 3,994 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,994 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $61,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 765,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,448. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,028,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,022,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 719,773 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,559,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 461,052 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

