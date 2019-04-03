Insider Buying: New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE) Director Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Director David J. Grain purchased 4,500 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,805.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NFE stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

