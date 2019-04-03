Insider Buying: Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (FMFG) Director Buys 689 Shares of Stock

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Director Edward A. Jr. Halle acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $20,842.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMFG remained flat at $$30.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Farmers and Merchants Bank has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

About Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

