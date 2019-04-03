Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS) Insider Purchases 958 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) insider Charlotte Black bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,020.68 ($13,093.79).

AAS opened at GBX 10.45 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC has a one year low of GBX 9.36 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

