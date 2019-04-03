Innovaderma (IDP) Trading Up 10.9%

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). Approximately 110,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and a PE ratio of 118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Joe Bayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,300 ($5,618.71).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

