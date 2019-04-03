INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inmarsat plc is a provider of global mobile satellite communications services. It provides voice and high-speed data services for use on land, at sea and in the air worldwide. Inmarsat also provides mobile and fixed-site remote telecommunications services, customized turnkey remote telecommunications solutions, value-added services, equipment, and engineering services. The Company serves the maritime, media, oil and gas, construction, aeronautical industries, governments and aid agencies. Inmarsat plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INMARSAT PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered INMARSAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

IMASY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INMARSAT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.