Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Ingersoll's shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes that stellar sales generated from the Commercial HVAC market will bolster revenues in the quarters ahead. Further, robust sales volume, increased productivity, pricing actions and new investments made toward footprint-optimization initiatives are expected to boost profitability. Also, the Precision Flow Systems buyout (when completed) will strengthen the fluid management business. Margins and earnings accretion are predicted in the first year of the completion of this buyout. For 2019, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $6.15-$6.35. Revenues are predicted to grow 4-5% year over year, with organic sales increasing 5-6%.”

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IR. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.07.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $1,081,219.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,979,141. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,550,000 after buying an additional 901,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,140,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,980,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,122,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.