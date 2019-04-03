ING Groep (INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.79 ($16.03).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

