Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1331189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 15,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $44,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 317,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/independence-contract-drilling-icd-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-2-60.html.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.