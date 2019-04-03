Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.60

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1331189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on ICD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 15,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $44,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 317,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
