Immune Design (IMDZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immune Design incurred in line loss in the fourth quarter of 2018. none of Immune Design’s pipeline candidate is in late-stage development, and hence several years away from commercialization. Though the company’s strategic agreements with companies like Sanofi, Roche and Merck boost its pipeline development, heavy dependence on other companies for revenue growth increases its vulnerability. However, the company’s lead candidate, G100 is being developed for merkel cell carcinoma, follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and sarcoma. In February 2019, the company entered into a definitive agreement with Merck, under which the latter will acquire Immune Design for about $300 million. Per the company, this agreement creates shareholder value by positioning its technologies and capabilities for long-term success with a leading, research-driven biopharmaceutical company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMDZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Immune Design presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ IMDZ remained flat at $$5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 103,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,050. Immune Design has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMDZ. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in Immune Design in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,636,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immune Design by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Immune Design by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immune Design by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immune Design by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 274,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

