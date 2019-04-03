II-VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 970 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of IIVI opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.22 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $556,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $76,993.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in II-VI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in II-VI by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in II-VI by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

