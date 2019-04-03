II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in II-VI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after buying an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in II-VI by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,660,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in II-VI by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $556,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,517 shares of company stock worth $2,300,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.22 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on II-VI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ii-vi-inc-iivi-stake-boosted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.