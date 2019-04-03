IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits Market Cap of $744,100.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $744,100.00 and $1,816.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 34% against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $372.05 or 0.07067103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $794.32 or 0.15088155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010608 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.