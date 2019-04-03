IDACORP Inc (IDA) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,530 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDACORP news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

