ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. ICU Medical posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICU Medical.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $363,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.65, for a total value of $343,527.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $1,932,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ICU Medical by 54.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 693.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $235.45. 331,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $210.94 and a 52-week high of $321.70.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

