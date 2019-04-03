Shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 290,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 618,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $10.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ico-therapeutics-ico-trading-down-5-3.html.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.