IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,163,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $637,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,806,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,070,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

