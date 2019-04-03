IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,038. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

