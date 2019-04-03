Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 626,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after buying an additional 455,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 39,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.06. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.02 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.