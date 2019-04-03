Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,666,646. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $249,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

