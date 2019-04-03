HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $67,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $206,436.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,921. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 492,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,180. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

