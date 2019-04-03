Hubii Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00376860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.01686066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00250791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00400155 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

