Hubbell (HUBB) Given a $146.00 Price Target by JMP Securities Analysts

JMP Securities set a $146.00 price target on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Hubbell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.29.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,463,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,706 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4,388.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,690,000 after purchasing an additional 971,281 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,762,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,112,000 after purchasing an additional 693,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,205,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,411,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

