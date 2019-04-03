Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 783,953 Shares of Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,953 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,082,874 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $178,035.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,844.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,833. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

