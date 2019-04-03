Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,649 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 106.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,578,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet lowered United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United Natural Foods to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

