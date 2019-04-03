Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 14,080 Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,080 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMLP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 125.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

