HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 88,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $288,830.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,929 shares in the company, valued at $146,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRXC opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. TransEnterix’s revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransEnterix Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

