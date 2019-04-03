HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,972 Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 59,239 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 791,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 323,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,539,000 after acquiring an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 71.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

