HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,217 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212,397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,083,000 after buying an additional 392,936 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,824,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5844 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,217 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/hrt-financial-llc-purchases-shares-of-1217-ishares-u-s-aerospace-defense-etf-ita.html.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.