HRT Financial LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Vereit Inc (VER)

HRT Financial LLC grew its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,695,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 166,249 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vereit by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 248,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vereit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,331,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vereit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,177,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 143,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vereit by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $313.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

