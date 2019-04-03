H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.62

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.62 and last traded at C$23.57, with a volume of 122984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR.UN. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Laurence A. Lebovic sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total transaction of C$67,214.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,396,177.50. Insiders sold a total of 67,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,943 over the last three months.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.7 billion at December 31, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 42 million square feet.

