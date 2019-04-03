Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $354,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.82 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

