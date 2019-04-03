Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 7798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

