Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD) Insider Jayesh Pankhania Purchases 13,533 Shares

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) insider Jayesh Pankhania purchased 13,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

Shares of HZD opened at GBX 158.20 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million and a PE ratio of -24.72.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/horizon-discovery-group-plc-hzd-insider-jayesh-pankhania-purchases-13533-shares.html.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

