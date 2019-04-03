HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $1.45 million and $207,431.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00387454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.01724723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00246853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00426404 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

