HomeStreet (HMST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

HMST opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.76 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

