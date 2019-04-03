HireMatch Price Hits $0.0060 (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. HireMatch has a market cap of $194,395.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HireMatch token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HireMatch has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HireMatch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00374051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.01780084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00260020 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00410825 BTC.

HireMatch Profile

HireMatch launched on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. The official website for HireMatch is hirematch.io . HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HireMatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HireMatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HireMatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HireMatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.