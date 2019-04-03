Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,030 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,483,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 208.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 622,317 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $23,586,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 297,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 407.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.32.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

