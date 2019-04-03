Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.74% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “buy hsii” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

HSII opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $753.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Heidrick & Struggles International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

