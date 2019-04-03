Head-To-Head Survey: Electronics For Imaging (EFII) and eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS)

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) and eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and eRoomSystem Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronics For Imaging $1.02 billion 1.17 -$970,000.00 ($0.02) -1,394.00 eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.00 $50,000.00 N/A N/A

eRoomSystem Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electronics For Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electronics For Imaging and eRoomSystem Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronics For Imaging 1 3 2 0 2.17 eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronics For Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $28.52, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%.

Profitability

This table compares Electronics For Imaging and eRoomSystem Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronics For Imaging -0.10% -0.13% -0.07% eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Electronics For Imaging has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eRoomSystem Technologies beats Electronics For Imaging on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. The company's Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry. This segment offers packaging suite for tag and label, cartons, and flexible packaging businesses; corrugated packaging suite corrugated packaging businesses; enterprise commercial print suite for enterprise print businesses; publication print suite for publication print businesses; midmarket print suite for medium size print businesses; quick print suite for small printers and in-plant; and value added products, as well as Optitex, a fashion computer aided fashion design software. Its Fiery segment provides stand-alone color printing digital front ends (DFEs) connected to digital printers, copiers, and other peripheral devices; embedded DFEs and design-licensed solutions used in digital copiers and multi-functional devices; optional software integrated into its DFEs, such as Fiery Central and Graphics Arts Package; Fiery Self Serve, a self-service and payment solution; and stand-alone software-based solutions, such as proofing, textile, and scanning solutions. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

eRoomSystem Technologies Company Profile

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

