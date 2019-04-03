Head to Head Survey: Crawford & Company (CRD.A) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crawford & Company and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.12 billion 0.43 $25.98 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $14.95 billion 3.19 $1.65 billion $4.35 21.71

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Risk & Volatility

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 2.31% 24.33% 6.06% Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.04% 28.76% 10.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crawford & Company and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marsh & McLennan Companies 1 6 2 0 2.11

Crawford & Company currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Crawford & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Crawford & Company on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group. It offers Crawford Solution, which provides integrated claim, business process outsourcing, and consulting services for various product lines, such as property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The company also provides claims management services for commercial or residential real properties, and personal properties; losses caused by various natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods, as well as man-made disasters, including oil spills, chemical releases, and explosions; and owners, landlords, tenants, and comprehensive general liabilities, as well as non-automobile liability claims, such as product liability. In addition, it offers various types of losses involving use of an automobile, including bodily injury, physical damage, medical payments, collision, fire, theft, and comprehensive liability. Further, the company provides legal settlement administration services related to class action settlements, mass tort claims and bankruptcies, including identifying and qualifying class members, determining and dispensing settlement payments, and administering settlement funds. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

