Head to Head Review: Sanchez Energy (SNEC) versus Its Rivals

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS: SNEC) is one of 176 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sanchez Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 8.06% -25.23% 4.30% Sanchez Energy Competitors -7.33% 3.64% 5.11%

30.4% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion $85.21 million -0.59 Sanchez Energy Competitors $11.22 billion $760.39 million 11.73

Sanchez Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy. Sanchez Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sanchez Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy Competitors 1999 8216 11849 389 2.47

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 46.96%. Given Sanchez Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanchez Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sanchez Energy competitors beat Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

