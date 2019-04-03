Head to Head Review: Element Solutions (ESI) vs. Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.4% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions -10.98% 6.60% 1.66% Advanced Emissions Solutions 148.06% 46.43% 34.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Element Solutions and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $1.96 billion 1.32 -$324.40 million $0.14 73.07 Advanced Emissions Solutions $23.94 million 9.12 $35.45 million $1.76 6.70

Advanced Emissions Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Element Solutions. Advanced Emissions Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Element Solutions does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Element Solutions and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Element Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.08%. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Element Solutions.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Element Solutions on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

